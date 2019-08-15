Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The South Eastern Railway recruiting wing has invited applications under Sports quota. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rrcser.co.in.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The South Eastern Railway or SER recruiting wing has invited applications for recruitment to vacant posts under Sports Quota. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the notification released by the authority on its official website.

Candidates can download the notification by logging into the official website – rrcser.co.in. According to the recruitment notification, the last date for submission of the online applications for the vacant post under Sports Quota is September 13, 2019. Reportedly, there are a total of 21 vacant posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the authority.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application starts from August 14, 2019

Closure of the online application process through the official website is September 13, 2019

Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Categories

Archery

Badminton

Kabaddi

Rifle Shooting

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Boxing

Bal Badminton

Chess

Hockey

Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts should be in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the last date for submission of the online application. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, however, those belonging to the SC or ST categories need to pay only Rs 250 along with their application form. Candidates need to download the application form from the official website and fill the same manually. The application forms have to be sent to the following address – Railway Recruitment Cell, Bungalow No 12A, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official site of South Eastern Railway.

