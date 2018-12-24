RPF and RPSF Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Constables, Tailor and Cobblers on its official website. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the notification and start applying online at indianrailways.gov.in.

RPF and RPSF Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Constables, Tailor and Cobbler in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) on its official website – indianrailways.gov.in. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification for the recruitment and apply through the official portal before the closure of the application form online.

Meanwhile, the RRB had recently released the revised list of qualified candidates for the 2nd stage CBT examination of ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018-19 on its official website. Candidates can check the details on the website and act accordingly.

How to download the RPF and RPSF recruitment 2019 notification?

Log into the official website of Indian Railways – indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the Recruitment tab and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the relevant zone according to your interest and check the update

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference

Log in directly to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) by clicking on this link: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

