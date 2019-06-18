ITBP Constable Result 2018: ITBP Constable Result 2018: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the ITBP Constable Result 2018 on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared part in the examination can visit the official website and download their results. They can also follow the below-mentioned steps and download their scores.

ITBP Constable Result 2018: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced the ITBP Constable Result 2018 today, June 18, 2019 on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The candidates who had taken part in the examination can visit the official website and download their scores. The ITBP has also issued the ITBP Constable Result 2018 cut off marks. The ITBP Constable Result 2018 was held in January 2019 and the answer key was released on March 29, 2019.

The ITBP will be filling 218 Constable (Telecom) posts through the drive. The candidates who have cleared the written exam are required to go through a medical examination which will be held from July 8 to July 10, 2019. All the candidates are required to visit Base Hospital, ITBP Delhi for the test.

Check steps to download ITBP Constable Result 2018:

Visit the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be taken to a news page where you need to click on ITBP Constable result link. A portable document format or PDF file will open which include the names of selected candidates. Download the ITBP Constable Result 2018 file for future correspondence.

About ITBP: The ITBP was formed in 1962 with the aim to reorganize the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. It was started with four Battalions and later witnessed tremendous growth. Currently, it has 56 service Battalions, four Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and seven logistics establishments.

