The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), a non-profit set up in 2009 by the board of directors of Infosys in collaboration with the New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS), will hold an innovation challenge for students in the age group of 13-18 years. The challenge is aimed at finding a solution to malnutrition among mothers and children under 5 years of age in India. Trustee of the ISF, Mr Mohandas Pai referred to the National Health and Family Survey 2015-16. As per the survey, around 35% of children in India suffer from malnutrition, a condition which hampers the mental and physical growth of children. He further added that the challenge aims to develop a sense of sympathy among the students towards their peers.

The students can log on to nyas.org/infosyssciencefoundation and sign up for the virtual challenge. The challenge will run on Launchpad, an online innovation platform designed to facilitate global collaboration and problem-solving. They can work solo or in virtual teams of up to 6 members from across the country.

The challenge sets to start on September 10, 2018, and continue for 8 weeks. No more applications will be accepted once 1000 students have enrolled for the challenge.

During the challenge, mentors and experts in nutrition will be available on the digital platform to help solvers in developing a solution. To prepare for the challenge, participants will get access to four-week boot camp and learn from the available resources and talks by experts.

An expert panel will select the winners based on the successful deployment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills. A scholarship of Rs 5 lakhs per team member will be offered to the winning team. The two top finalists team will get a chance to witness a rocket launch at the ISRO, Sriharikota facility.

