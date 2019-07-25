CS foundation result 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI will soon declare the result of CS Foundation program examination. As per the official statement made by the department, ICSI will declare the result today, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 am on its official website.

CS foundation result 2019: The result of ICSI CS Foundation program examination held on June 8 and June 9 will be declared today by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam held on June 8 and 9, 2019 will be declared on the official website of ICSI icsi.edu.

As per the official statement released by the ICSI, no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates. The formal mark sheet will be out and it would be uploaded on the website after the declaration of the CS Foundation Result 2019.

Steps to check CS foundation result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials i.e. the roll number and 17 digit registration number

Step 4: Download the CS Foundation Result 2019 and take a print out for reference.

Candidates must clear a pre-exam test held by the ICSI in order to be eligible for enrollment to December session of CS Executive / Professional Programmes exam. Meanwhile, the CS December exam will begin on December 20 and the registration for the exam will begin on August 26-27, 2019.

Earlier, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India had released the CS Foundation result for the December 2019 exam in February, in which Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik was the topper.

Earlier this week, the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) had declared the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result held on July 18, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App