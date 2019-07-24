ICSI Result 2019: The Company Secretaries Foundation exam result will be announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on July 25, 2019, Thursday, on the official website, icsi.edu at 11:00 am. Not only that the candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks is also available along with CS Foundation result on the official website.

ICSI Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the result for CS Foundation exam on July 25, 2019, Thursday, on the official website, icsi.edu at 11:00 am. Along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available along with CS Foundation result will also be available on the official website. The e-mark statement will be released on the official website. The students should download their marks as no physical marks sheet will be released.

CS Foundation Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the result link for e-mark sheet.

Step 3: In the new window, enter all your details such as roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download your e-mark sheet.

The result of ICSI of CS Foundation December 2018 exam was released in February in the year 2019.

Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain secured the first and second rank holders in the CS Foundation December 2018 exam. Janvi and Muskan Sahu jointly secured the third position. A total of 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) had released the result for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) which was conducted in the month of June 2019 on July 18.

The eligibility for enrollment to December session of CS Executive / Professional Programmes exam is to clear the pre-exam test which was conducted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

ICSI had asked the interested candidates for the pre-exam well ahead of time as enrollment for the December exam. The December examination will start on August 26/ 27.

