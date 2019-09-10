Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Recruitment 2019: IRMA has invited applications for the filling of Assistant Manager (Administration) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website.

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has issued a notification for inviting candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Administration). Candidates who are looking for the same post and are interested can apply online through official website www.irma.ac.in on or before the last date i.e. September 25, 2019.

There is only 1 vacancy for the post of Assistant Manager (Administration). Only the deserving and the right candidate will be shortlisted for the job. Candidates are advised to submit the online application form as soon as possible so as to avoid the last moment inconvenience such as server problem.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be a post-graduate in any discipline with first division (minimum 60% marks) with a post-graduate diploma in Management or should have a post-graduate degree in Law or MSW (IR specialization)/ MHRM will be preferable. The candidate must be fluent in oral and written communication in English and must be proficient in man-management with excellent skills.

The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years of post-qualification experience in administration of Management Education University/Institute.

Age Limit:

The candidate applying should be below 4o years.

Remuneration:

The salary of the candidate will be based on his/her experience and the interview. Apart from this, the post of the incumbent will totally be based on the contract basis for the 3-year period term. However, the accommodation is available in the campus.

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Recruitment 2019 Notification PDF Download

How to apply for the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can submit their online application form through www.irma.ac.in before September 25, 2019. Also, make sure to attach the necessary documents and the updated CV along with the application form.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App