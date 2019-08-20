Institute of Serology, Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Institute of Serology, Kolkata invited applicants for laboratory technician post, candidates can apply for the post by filling an offline application form and for further queries contact the Institute of Serology officials @serologykolkata.nic.in

Institute of Serology, Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Are you looking for a job in Kolkata city, then this is one if or you, Institute of Serology, Kolkata today announced a post for Laboratory Technician. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling an offline application form and for further queries candidates can visit the official website of Institute of Serology or click on the link @serologykolkata.nic.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that September 15, 2019, is the last date to submit the online form after that the generated link will automatically deactivate.

Know all the details related to Laboratory Technician post:

Step 1: Click on the link serologykolkata.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, on the left side. Step 3: Click on the Recruitment Notice. Step 4: A new web page will appear. Step 5: Institute of Serology has published all the details for candidates who want to apply for the post. Step 6: For further queries, candidates can contact the official’s Phone No. (033) 2229 8386/8908.

Notification details

Employment Newspaper Week: 17 August – 23 August 2019

Important Dates

Last date to submit the offline application: Within 30 days of the publication of advertisement in Employment Newspaper, i.e. 15 September 2019

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Laboratory Technician – 01 Post

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates for Laboratory Technician must hold a graduate degree in Medical Laboratory (B.Sc.) with minimum experience of 1-year after graduation or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), with 2 years of experience after diploma with basic computer knowledge.

