Once a candidate has applied for the job, he/she needs is required to appear for a written exam, followed by a face-to-face interview. Each question comprises 1 mark and 0.25 mark deduction for each wrong answer. This means there's negative marking too

The Ministry of Home Affairs concluded their first phase exam for the post of security assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on February 17, 2019. The application was open for 1054 posts in the IB. According to the eligibility criteria, aspirants sitting for the post of security assistant in the IB should be 10th pass.

The examination criteria is simple. Once a candidate has applied for the job, he/she needs is required to appear for a written exam, followed by a face-to-face interview. There are going to be two levels for the written test:

Tier 1: Objective Based MCQs

Tier 2: Descriptive type questions

In tier 1 exam which has already been conducted, there were 40 questions for 100 marks based on various categories. For topics in Tier1, the candidates were required to focus on general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical or analytical ability, English language. As far as the number of questions for each category is concerned, the questions were based on the aforementioned categories only, the division of marks was made on the following basis:

General Awareness: 20 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 20 marks

Logical/Analytical Ability: 20 marks

English Language: 20 marks

Each question comprised 1 mark and 0.25 mark deduction for each wrong answer. This means there was negative marking too. The exam lasted for 2 hours and the cut-off for the different categories has also been specified below. Expected cut-off marks for the exam have been set on the basis of these categories.

For General category, the cut-off is expected between 75-80

For OBC candidates, the cut-off is expected to be set between 65-75

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More