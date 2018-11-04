Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2018: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) invites online applications from Indian nationals for direct recruitment to1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive) in the Intelligence Bureau. Applicants fulfilling eligibility criteria as mentioned below may apply online through MHA's website (www.mha.gov.in)or NCS Portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) invites online applications from Indian nationals for direct recruitment to1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive) in the Intelligence Bureau. Applicants fulfilling eligibility criteria as mentioned below may apply online through MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in)or NCS Portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. The online application process for Intelligence Bureau 1054 Security Assistant/Executive posts, have already started from October 20, 2018. The last date to apply online is November 10, 2018.

Important Date

– Online Registration starting date: October 20, 2018

– Last date for online submission of application: November 10, 2018

– Last date of payment: November 13, 2018

Description of the Post

Security Assistant/Executive (1054 Posts)

Classification

General Central Service, (Group ‘C’) Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministeria

Pay Scale

Rs 5,200-20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2,000 (PB-1) plus admissible Central government allowances. [Under revision as per the recommendations of 7th C.P.C.]

Qualification

i)Matriculation (10thclass pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned in Table ‘A’ above against each SIB/Centre of examination

Desirable

Field experience in Intelligence work.

Age limit

– Not exceeding 27 years

– Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

– Upper age limit is relaxable up to for departmental candidates up to 40 years of age who have rendered 3 years of regular and continuous service. This relaxation is applicable only to Central government. Civilian employees holding civil posts and not applicable to personnel working in PSUs, Autonomous/Statuary bodies, etc

– The age limit is relaxable up to of 35 years of age for general candidates and up to 40 years for SC/ST in case of widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried.

– The age limit is relaxable for ex-servicemen as well as for candidates who were domiciled in J&K from 1.1.1980 to 31.12.1989 as well as the children and dependents of victims of 2002 Gujarat communal riots as per the government instructions in this regard issued from time to time

– The age limit is relaxable up to maximum 5 years to the meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of D.o.P. and A.R., O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt. (D), dated 4.8.1980. The candidate claiming for age relaxation in this category must have the desired certificate in the form and from the authority prescribed in OM under reference. (As per the annexure at the end of the advertisement)

Scheme of Examination





Selection Procedure

Selection will be done on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III exam

How to Apply

The eligible candidates can apply online through www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in on or before November 10, 2018, till 23:59 hours.

Eaxm Fee

Rs 50/- (Rupees Fifty Only).

Only male candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay the fee.

All SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

