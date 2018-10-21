Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018: The Intelligence Bureau has invited job applications for the IB Recruitment 2018 @ @ mha.gov.in. The procedure to apply for the Intelligence Bureau job online will start from October 20, 2018, and the last date to submit the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018 application is November 10, 2018.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has invited the applications for 1054 Security assistant/Executive posts and candidates may apply on Maharashtra Government’s official website @ mha.gov.in. The candidates who will pass the examination will be recruited under the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau.

The aspirants can check out details for the job advertisement @ mha.gov.in. According to the official notification, the last date to apply online is November 10, 2018, while 3 days extension will be accepted with the late fees.

The age limit for the candidates is 27 years. However, age relaxation by 5 years and 3 years is given for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC category resp[ectively.

The male candidate from the General and OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 50, while others are exempted from paying the application fees.

Important dates for the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018:

The procedure for submitting the online application form starts on October 20, 2018

The Last date for applying for the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018 is November 10, 2018.

The last date of depositing application with late fee is November 13, 2018.

What is the eligibility criteria for the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018:

The candidates, who are willing to apply for the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018 must have completed matriculation or hold an equivalent degree from a recognized education board.

The candidates should know a local language as mentioned in the advertisement for the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018 recruitment.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More