Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification to invite interested, eligible candidates to apply for the Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other vacancies on the official website. The online registration process for the vacancies will end on or before March 30, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/ Master’s degree in Economics.

Vacancy details:



Total vacancies: 318

Post wise vacancy details:

Deputy Director/Tech – 3

Senior Accounts Officer – 2

Senior Research Officer– 2

Security Officer (Technical) – 6

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10

Personal Assistant -7

Caretaker – 4

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts Research Assistant – 2

Halwai Cum Cook -11

Accountant – 26

Nursing Orderly – 2

Female Staff Nurse – 1

=Educational qualifications:



A Bachelor’s degree in engineering

For more details regarding the educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 27 years. Under the reserved category candidates, the candidtes will get an age relaxation of five years.

MHA IB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website to access the application form

Step 2: The application form will be duly filled has to reach the office of Joint Deputy Director/G.

Step 3: Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21.

Step 4: The candidates need to fill the application form latest by March 30, 2019.

