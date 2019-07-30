UP board class 10th compartmental results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the UP Board class 10th compartmental results 2019 on the official website, upmsp.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of UPMSP. The compartmental exam was held on July 15, 2019.

UP board class 10th compartmental results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has announced the UP Board class 10th compartmental results 2019 on the official website. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu. The compartmental exam was held on July 15, 2019. They can check their result through their login ID and password.

UP board had declared UP Board class 10th result 2019 on April 28, 2019. Overall, the pass percentage is 80.07 percent. Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the class 10 board exam after scoring 583 marks out of 600 that is 97.17 percent.

Girls outscored boys in the year 2019 in the UP Board 10th result 2019 with 83.98 percent. Boys had scored 73.66 percent. Candidates can check websites to know more details from the official website of UP Board.

UP Board 10th Compartmental Results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh Result at upresults.nic.in.

Setp 2: Click on the link for UP Board 10th Compartmental Results 2019 available on the home page.

Step 3; A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number and school code.

Step 4: The school code can be checked from the admit card of the candidate appeared for the exam.

Step 5: UP Board 10th Compartmental Results 2019 will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result. Keep a hard copy for future need.

In this year, the overall pass percentage of UP Board improvement exam result 2019 is 99.85 per cent. Out of the total number of students who had appeared for the UP Board Compartmental exam, 14,607 students had cleared the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App