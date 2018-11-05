IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for several Apprentice vacancies. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website - @ iocl.com. The last date for application submission is November 17, 2018.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates for the post of Technical and Non-Technical Trade &and Technician Apprentice on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification and go through all the necessary details such as the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. According to the notification, the online application process has been activated by the recruiting wing on October 27, 2018.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for positions vacant in the state of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh. Candidates applying for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018 will have to appear for a written examination on basis of which they will be shortlisted for the post. The application process for this recruitment drive will be closed on the official website on November 17, 2018.

Vacancy Details of IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Name and number of posts

Total number of posts – 523

Technical Trade Apprentice – 228

Non-Technical Trade Apprentice – 230

Technician Apprentices – 65

How to apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official website of the IOCL – iocl.com

Search for the Apply Online link and click on it

Candidates will be directed to the application page

Fill in all the details and submit online

Make application fee payment if required

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

Meanwhile, the recruitment process includes two-stage examination i.e written test and personal interview. The written test will be MCQ based. Candidates should note that they must have a diploma or ITI certificate of the relevant course for being eligible for the post. Other necessary details are available on the official website of the organisation.

