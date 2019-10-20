IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Gujarat has invited applications for 38 Non-Executive Posts through its official website. The authority has recently released a notification that said the online application process for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV is now open. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website on or before the last date which has been scheduled for October 30, 2019. According to the notification, the candidates willing to apply for the positions must have the requisite educational qualifications for being eligible to apply.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for applying to the IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019 will have to appear in the selection process or participate in the Written Examination to be conducted by the authority. The candidates will be tested in the following criteria Skill/Proficiency/Physical fitness. Candidates must note that they have to at least secure 40% out of the total marks in the written test to qualify for the position.

Also Read: India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: Over 5400 vacancies announced, apply now

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Notification release date – October 9, 2019

Opening of the online application process – October 9, 2019

Last date for submission of the applications – October 30, 2019

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: How to apply online?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and go through the notification. Candidates will have to fill the online application form and take a print out of the same. The print out of the form has to be signed and sent to the Dy. General Manager (A&W), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Jawahar Nagar, Dist. Vadodara -391 320(Gujarat)

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Designation – Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Number of vacant posts – 38

Also Read: SSC MTS Result 2019: Know the SSC MTS Tier-1 scorecard format and details @ssc.nic.in

IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Candidates applying for the post must be at least 18 years and not more than 26 years as on September 30, 2019. However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms.

For more information regarding the vacancies, candidates can

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App