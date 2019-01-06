IOCL Gujarat Refinery on Sunday issued a notification carrying details for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) and Junior Technical Assistant – IV (Materials). According to the notifications, there is a total of six posts are vacant in both departments. The candidates can visit the official website @iocl.com to apply online for the 6 vacant Junior Engineering Assistant posts.

IOCL Gujarat Refinery on Sunday issued a notification carrying details for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) and Junior Technical Assistant – IV (Materials). According to the notifications, there is a total of six posts are vacant in both departments. The candidates can visit the official website @iocl.com to apply online for the 6 vacant Junior Engineering Assistant posts. The last date to apply for the examination is January 27, 2019. Thus, the applicants are required to apply for the post as soon as possible.

Educational Qualification:

The eligibility criteria for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) is Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSC-Nagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License. Coming to Junior Technical Assistant – IV (Materials), a 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation Engg. from recognized Institute.

The age limit for those applying is between 18 to 26 years while the age relaxation for reserved category is already set by the government. The candidates are once again informed to fill the online application on or before January 27.

The selection process will include a Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. After filling the online application, the candidates are required to take a print out of the online application for future reference.

