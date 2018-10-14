IOCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice on the official website. Interested candidates can check the official notification regarding the same at iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice through its official website – iocl.com. Interested candidates are advised to check the official website and check the detailed notification before applying online. According to reports, there are more than 400 vacant positions against the posts. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for November 1, 2018.

The location of the vacant position has been reported to be such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Bihar, Mizoram, Manipur, Odisha, Nagaland, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim. The total number of vacancies for IOCL Recruitment 2018 is 441. Candidates applying for the post must be in between the age of the 18 to 25 years as on November 1, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

Education Qualification:

For Trade Apprentice, candidates willing to apply for the same must have passed at least Matriculation or equivalent grade and should also have a two-year full-time ITI in relevant trade diploma with at least 50% marks.

For Technician Apprentice, applicants must possess an engineering diploma in relevant subject with not less than 50% marks in aggregate.

Important dates for IOCL Recruitment 2018:

Starting of the online application process: October 12

Last Date for submission of online Application: November 1

Selection Process:

All the candidates will have to appear for a written examination to be conducted by the IOCL recruiting management. Candidates will be tested in general awareness, reasoning abilities, quantitative aptitude and basic English language skills. The written test will have objective type questions only.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More