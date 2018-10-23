IOCL Recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has opened the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Officers on its official website. Candidates should note that they can submit their applications till November 10, 2018.

According to the notification on the official website, candidates applying for the positions should fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. As per reports, general category candidates applying for the vacancies must be 30 years as on June 30, 2018, while the reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms. Moreover, the candidates will be selected on basis of their scores in CA/CMA Intermediate qualification and should also have three years of relevant experience in Finance/Accounts/Taxation/etc.

How to apply on through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited?

Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited – www.iocl.com

Search for the link that reads, “Notification for the recruitment of Assistant Officers 2018” and click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a pdf

Download the pdf and read the details on the notification thoroughly before applying

Now, click on Apply Online tab

Fill in all the details on the official website and submit online

Take a print out of the same for reference

To go to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited directly and apply online, click on this link: https://www.iocl.com/

