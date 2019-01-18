IOCL recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Company Limited has invited the applications to recruit the candidates for 420 posts of technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices @ iocl.com. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the required position through the official website.

IOCL recruitment 2018: As per the latest notification released by The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a recruitment notification has been released to invite the applications for 420 posts of technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices @ iocl.com. The candidates will be selected under multiple trades for the southern region which includes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The online application for the apprenticeship has been started. The last date to apply for online form is February 10, 2019 till 5 pm.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Examination pattern:

The candidates are requested to appear for the written test. The test will comprise of 100 questions and have a limit of 90 minutes duration. While preparing for the examination, the candidates keep in mind that they need to prepare for the MCQ-based format. The question will be based on bilingual – English and Hindi. The written examination will carry 85 per cent of weightage. The qualifiers will be selected for the interview. The interview round will carry15 per cent weightage.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on December 21, 2018. A relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to Sc/ST candidates and three years for OBC category candidates is provided. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get a relaxation on the upper age limit by 10 years.

IOCL recruitment 2018: How to apply in IOC

It is mandatory for the candidates to register in the regional directorate of apprenticeship training (RDAT) of the respective state. They can also apply at the following portals aprenticeship.gov/Pages/Apprenticesgip/home.aspx for non-technical and for technical jobs portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/resgiermenunew!registernenunew.action.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Education qualification: With three years of diploma in engineering or relevant discipline can apply for the required positions at Indian Oil Company. The Candidates need score 50 per cent marks in their degree or diploma. The minimum marks for OC and SC/ST candidates is 45%. The applicants with a diploma or after January 1, 2017 only are eligible to apply. The candidates will be paid a stipened of Rs 2500 per month.

