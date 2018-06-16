IOCL has invited application for 50 Junior Operator (Aviation) vacancies on its official website. Class 12 passed interested candidates having one-year experience in heavy vehicle driving can appy at iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Application process has started at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for recruitment of Junior Operator (Aviation) post for experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category. According to reports, the online registration for the recruitment has begun on the official website of IOCL and those who are interested to apply for the same are advised to check the website before filling up the application form at iocl.com.

Reports say that the last date for submission of the application form is July 7, 2018. The candidates applying for the post will have to appear for a written test, which will be held by IOCL for the recruitment on 5th August this year. Candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the written examination and the final result will be declared on September 30, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed 10+2 (class 12) examination with minimum 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ ST candidates) and should have a minimum one-year work experience in heavy vehicle driving (excluding training).

Non-Eligibility Criteria: Those having higher professional degrees like B.E., MBA, CA/ ICWA, LLB and MCA are not eligible to apply.

Written test will comprise objective type questions of 100 marks, which will include basic English language skills, quantitative aptitude, reasoning. Moreover, candidates will get some relief to know that there will be no negative marking in the test. The total duration of the test is 90 minutes to attempt all the questions.

General and OBC candidates should note that they have to pay Rs. 150 as application fee at the time of submitting their online application. Those who are recruited will be appointed in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal.

