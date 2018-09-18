IOCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for technical and non-technical posts by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Candidates who are interested to apply for the same can go to the official website iocl.com and fill the form before September 21, 2018.

IOCL Recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for technical and non-technical posts through its official website – iocl.com. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details before filling up the online application form.

Candidates can log into the official website – iocl.com for more details regarding the employment notification. According to reports, the last date for submission of application form has been scheduled for September 21, 2018. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification on the official website of IOCL.

The IOCL has issued a notification online, which is available as the link, “Notice for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IndianOil – Southern Region(Marketing Division)”. Click on this link on the website to check the detailed notification.

Name and number of the posts vacant at IOCL:

Technical trade apprentices: 150

Non-trade apprentices: 100

Technician apprentices: 95

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply online:

Log in to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL – https://iocl.com/ Search for the link Recruitment Notification for Technical and non-technical posts” Click on the link Read the details on the notification and keep the given instructions i9n mind for applying to the posts Now start filling up the online application form by clicking on the Apply Now option on the website Pay the application fee Finally, click on the submit button Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website of the IOCL, and apply directly, click on this link: https://iocl.com/

