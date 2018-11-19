Indian Oil Corporation Limited has opened recruitment for the posts of Apprentice and is accepting applications for these vacancies. The candidates who want to work with Indian Oil can apply for the post before 27 November 2018. The aspirants who want to apply for the job can do it online by visiting the IOCL's website www.iocl.com.

The IOLC has a limited vacancy of 307 posts only and the eligible candidates will be hired for the post of apprentice only. The qualification required for applying for the job is at least Matric with two-year ITI course in the relevant discipline. That means the person should have passed class 10th from a school and should hold a two-year degree in an ITI course.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited will receive the application of the candidates only between the age group of minimum 18 years to maximum 24 years. But there is an age relaxation given to the reserved categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWD and also to women as this the organisation follows the government rules.

The candidates who want to apply for the job can do it online by visiting the IOCL’s website www.iocl.com. The aspirants should also note that the last date of submitting an application is November 27, 2018, and after that, no applications will be considered.

