IOCL Recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited job applications for the posts of Assistant Officers in Finance. The interested candidates can apply on Indian Oil’s official website @ iocl.com. The submission of applications has been already started and the last date to submit the job application is November 10, 2018. The selected candidate may be posted in any divisions— Indian Oil Refineries, marketing, business development, pipelines, corporate function or joint venture companies.

According to the Indian Oil’s notification, the applicants should be graduated with minimum 55% marks and have passed the CA/CMA intermediate. The company is looking for the candidates with experience with minimum 3 years of work experience as on 30th June 2018. The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month plus allowances.

Eligibility for the Indian Oil Assistant Officers in Finance post:

The candidates applying for the jobs the must be below 30 years as on 30th June 2018.

Age relaxation of the 3 and 5 years will be given to aspirants of reserved categories OBC and SC/ST candidates respectively.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the merits of their marks and have to face Personal Interview round to get the job.

The Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit official Indian Oil’s official website @iocl.com.

