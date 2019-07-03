IOCL Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for 129 non-executive post vacancies through the official website - iocl.com. Interested candidates can apply till July 23, 2019.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to 129 non-executive posts through its official website – iocl.com. According to the notification released by the Corporation, the application process for the recruitment has stated through the official website.

All those who are interested and wish to apply to the posts are advised to check the notification before filling up the application form online. According to reports, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for July 23, 2019.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Interested candidates belonging to the general and EWS category who wish to apply must not be less than 18 years of age and above 26 years of age as on the last date for submission of the online application.

As per reports, those who qualify the recruitment selection process will be appointed at Haldia, in the state of West Bengal. The appointed candidates will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs.11,900-32,000 (pre-revised).

IOCL Recruitment 2019 for Non-Executive Posts: Important Dates

Online application process starts on: July 3, 2019

Closure of the online application process: July 23, 2019

The last date for printing online application form is: August 4, 2019

Tentative date of written examination for the post: August 4, 2019

Written examination result declaration date: August 9, 2019

For more details regarding the recruitment process, important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and more at IOCL, candidates are advised to visit the official website – iocl.com.

