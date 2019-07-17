IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification to invite applications for 230 technical and non-technical posts under apprentice category in the northern region on the official website. The application process will begin on July 18 and close on August 8, 2019.
Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply it. The eligibility criteria for the candidates to apply for the post is 3-year diploma in engineering or a regular full-time ITI degree.
The written examination for recruitment will be conducted on August 18, 2019.
Vacancies are available in trade and technician apprenticeship in various disciplines of engineering including electrical, mechanical, civil, Instrumentation and others.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Selection process
It is important for the candidates to clear the written test. The written test comprises of 100 questions. The examination will be held for 90 minutes duration. The written test mainly comprise of an objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions.
Questions will be bilingual that is English & Hindi.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Following parameters are necessary to clear the written test:
Trade Apprentice Accountant:
Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks
Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks
Basic English Language Skills – 40 Marks
Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic/Machinist) & Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics):
Technical Acumen in relevant discipline – 40 Marks
Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 20 Marks
Reasoning Abilities – 20 Marks
Basic English Language Skills – 20 Marks
Trade Apprentice – 30 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 20 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Karnataka
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Kerala
Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Telangana
Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Andhra Pradesh
Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Trade Apprentice –Accountant
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 124 Posts
Kamataka – 61 Posts
Kerala – 35 Posts
Telangana – 31 Posts
Andhra Pradesh -32 Posts