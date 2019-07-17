IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited the applications for 230 technical and non-technical posts under apprentice category in the northern region. The application process will start on July 18. It will be closed on August 18, 2019.

Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply it. The eligibility criteria for the candidates to apply for the post is 3-year diploma in engineering or a regular full-time ITI degree.

The written examination for recruitment will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

Vacancies are available in trade and technician apprenticeship in various disciplines of engineering including electrical, mechanical, civil, Instrumentation and others.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Selection process

It is important for the candidates to clear the written test. The written test comprises of 100 questions. The examination will be held for 90 minutes duration. The written test mainly comprise of an objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions.

Questions will be bilingual that is English & Hindi.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Following parameters are necessary to clear the written test:

Trade Apprentice Accountant:

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 40 Marks

Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic/Machinist) & Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics):

Technical Acumen in relevant discipline – 40 Marks

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 20 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 20 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 20 Marks

Trade Apprentice – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 20 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Karnataka

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Kerala

Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Telangana

Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Andhra Pradesh

Trade Apprentice – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Trade Apprentice –Accountant

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 124 Posts

Kamataka – 61 Posts

Kerala – 35 Posts

Telangana – 31 Posts

Andhra Pradesh -32 Posts

