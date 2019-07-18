IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced 413 Technician, Trade Apprentice posts vacancies. Candidates interested can apply through the official website before the last date mentioned in this article.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to Technician, Trade Apprentice posts through the official website – www.iocl.com. The IOCL had released the notification announcing 413 vacancies against the posts.

The application process for the recruitment of IOCL Technician and Apprentice posts started from yesterday i.e. on July 17, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit their filled up applications on the official website of the IOCL.



How to check the notification and apply for the IOCL Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of IOCL as mentioned above – https://www.iocl.com/#

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Selection for Engagement of Trade and Technician Apprentices by IOCL MD Southern Region 2019-20”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the relevant link and proceed to apply as instructed

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 413

Trade Apprentice total posts: 353

Technician apprentice total posts: 60

Here’s the direct link to check the recruitment notification and apply online: https://www.iocl.com/

Candidates must note that for applying to the Trade Apprentice posts they need to have passed the Matriculation examination and have an ITI certificate in the necessary trade while for Technician posts a diploma in Engineering is required. For more details regarding the IOCL Recruitment 2019 process, candidates need to visit the official website and go through the detailed notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App