IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has released the IOCL Apprentice Exam 2019 admit card or IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2019 or IOCL Admit Cards for apprentice exam on its official website – iocl.com. All the candidates who have filled the application forms for the upcoming examination are advised to download the IOCL Apprentice Exam Hall Ticket 2019 by following the instructions given below.
How to download the IOCL Recruitment 2019 Admit card for Apprentice Exam:
Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned above – iocl.com
On the homepage, click on the link that says, “IOCL Apprentice Exam 2019 Hall Ticket Download”
On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter their login details
Now, enter the registration number and date of birth
Click on the submit button
The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen
Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Important details
Name of the Post: Apprentice
Total number of vacant positions: 413
IOCL Apprentice Examination 2019 date: August 18, 2019
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Apprentice exam details
Candidates must note that the written examination for the posts will be held at Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Vijaywada and Bangalore. The exam will be MCQ or multiple-choice based questions or objective type. The selection of candidates will be strictly on merit basis. The candidates will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of their performance in the written examination and personal interview.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had released a notification for recruiting 413 fresh candidates to the Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice posts.
