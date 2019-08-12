IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has released the admit card for apprentice exam released, on the official website - iocl.com. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article below.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has released the IOCL Apprentice Exam 2019 admit card or IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2019 or IOCL Admit Cards for apprentice exam on its official website – iocl.com. All the candidates who have filled the application forms for the upcoming examination are advised to download the IOCL Apprentice Exam Hall Ticket 2019 by following the instructions given below.

How to download the IOCL Recruitment 2019 Admit card for Apprentice Exam:

Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned above – iocl.com

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “IOCL Apprentice Exam 2019 Hall Ticket Download”

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter their login details

Now, enter the registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Important details

Name of the Post: Apprentice

Total number of vacant positions: 413

IOCL Apprentice Examination 2019 date: August 18, 2019

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Apprentice exam details

Candidates must note that the written examination for the posts will be held at Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Vijaywada and Bangalore. The exam will be MCQ or multiple-choice based questions or objective type. The selection of candidates will be strictly on merit basis. The candidates will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of their performance in the written examination and personal interview.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had released a notification for recruiting 413 fresh candidates to the Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice posts.

Here’s the direct link to download the IOCL Apprentice Exam Admit Card 2019

