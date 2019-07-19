IOCL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited for recruitment to the post of trade, technician apprentice.

IOCL recruitment 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Trade and Technician Apprentice on its official website. According to the notifications, the registration process for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) recruitment to the post of trade and technician assistant started on July 17, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), iocl.com. The last date to apply for the same is August 7, 2019, till 5:00 PM.

Vacancy details for the IOCL Recruitment 2019:

Total Vacancies: 413

For trade apprentice: 353

For Technician Apprentice: 60

Eligibility criteria for IOCL Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Trade apprentice: All the candidates must have qualified matriculation and should be certified from Indian Technical Institute (ITI) with relevant discipline.

Technician apprentice: All the candidates must have a di[ploma in Engineering with relevant subjects.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the recruitment to the post of trade or technician apprentice is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 24 years.

Steps to apply for the IOCL Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), iocl.com.

Step 2: Tap the career tab present on the home page of the official website.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Upload a passport size photo.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Download the duly filled form.

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App