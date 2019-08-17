IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has posted a recruitment notification for the post of Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice at its locations in Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam). Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited the applications for the recruitment of Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice at its locations in Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2019 on the official website of the IOCL from August 5 – August 18, 2019.

Total Posts – 176

Trade Apprentice ITI – 120 Posts

Trade Apprentice Accountant – 150 Posts

Trade Apprentice Diploma – 150 Posts

Trade Apprentice – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 48 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Bihar

Trade Apprentice – 8 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 14 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Odhisha

Trade Apprentice – 9 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist



Technician Apprentice – 15 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Jharkhand

Trade Apprentice – 4 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 8 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Assam

Trade Apprentice – 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Technician Apprentice – 21 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Electrician

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice Civil

Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice Electronics

Trade Apprentice –Accountant

WB – 2 Posts

Bihar – 1 Post

Odisha – 1 Post

Jharkhand – 1 Post

Assam -2 Posts

Eligibility criteria for IOCL apprentice posts

Educational qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice – 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field

Non Technical Trade Apprentice (Trade Apprentice-Accountant) – Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Selection process consist of objective type written test.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2019

Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website ioclrecruit.com from August 05 to August 18, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App