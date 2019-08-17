IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited the applications for the recruitment of Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice at its locations in Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2019 on the official website of the IOCL from August 5 – August 18, 2019.
Total Posts – 176
Trade Apprentice ITI – 120 Posts
Trade Apprentice Accountant – 150 Posts
Trade Apprentice Diploma – 150 Posts
Trade Apprentice – 30 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 48 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Bihar
Trade Apprentice – 8 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 14 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Odhisha
Trade Apprentice – 9 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 15 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Jharkhand
Trade Apprentice – 4 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 8 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Assam
Trade Apprentice – 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice Fitter
Trade Apprentice Electrician
Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice Machinist
Technician Apprentice – 21 Posts
Technician Apprentice Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Electrician
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice Civil
Technician Apprentice Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice Electronics
Trade Apprentice –Accountant
WB – 2 Posts
Bihar – 1 Post
Odisha – 1 Post
Jharkhand – 1 Post
Assam -2 Posts
Eligibility criteria for IOCL apprentice posts
Educational qualification and Experience:
Trade Apprentice – 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade
Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field
Non Technical Trade Apprentice (Trade Apprentice-Accountant) – Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Selection process consist of objective type written test.
Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2019
Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website ioclrecruit.com from August 05 to August 18, 2019.