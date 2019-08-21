IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for the candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. Candidates those who are interested in the posts can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has released the notification for the candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the post until August 31, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of the of IOCL at iocl.com and can apply for the same.

Around 176 posts will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates who will be selected through this recruitment will be posted at West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details for OCL Apprentice posts

Total Posts: 176

Out of which, 7 Posts is released for Accountant Apprentice.

106 Posts is released for Technician Apprentice

63 Posts are released for Trade Apprentice

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: 10th Passed and 2 years full-time ITI in relevant trade

Technician Apprentice: 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field

Accountant Apprentice: Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

‘The candidates who wish to apply for the post should be between 18 to 24 years of age.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts will be based on the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The written test will be conducted at Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi & Guwahati with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option The details of the date and venue will be informed in the admit card. For more information about the posts, candidates can visit the official site of IOCL.

