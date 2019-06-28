Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Steno, BMD and other posts. Closing date for submitting the application form is August 13, 2019 (within 45 days of the date of the publication of the advertisement).

IPC Ghaziabad Jobs 2019: Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has invited applications for the recruitment for the posts of Steno, BMD and other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format within 45 days. closing date of the application forms is August 13, 2019.

IPC Ghaziabad Vacancy details:

Senior Principle Scientific Officer – 2 Posts

Scientific Officer – 4 Posts

Marketing Assistant – 1 Post

Principle Scientific Officer – 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer – 2 Posts

Scientific Officer – 6 Posts

Business and Marketing development officer – 1 Post

Publication and Documentation Officer – 1 Post

Administrative Officer – 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 1 – 1 Post

Hindi Translator – 1 Post

How to Apply for Ghaziabad Jobs 2019:

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to “the Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Sector – 23, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad – 201002” the Secretary-cum-Scientific Director” within 45 days (13 August 2019) of date of publication of this advertisement.

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) is an autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The main function of the institution is to set standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India. The set of standards are published under the title Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) which has historically followed British Pharmacopoeia.

