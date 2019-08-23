IPCC ResuIts 2019: The CA Intermediate examination for May, June 2019 results would be released soon on the official website. According to the past year records, it is been expected that CA IPCC May, June Results 2019 would be declared on August 23 or August 24.

IPCC ResuIts 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is likely to announce the CA Intermediate examination today. Integrated Professional Competency Course or IPCC results for the ICAI CA May, June 2019 examinations would be released soon on the official website. According to the official notification, CA IPCC May, June Results 2019 would be declared on August 23 or August 24.

Candidates those who have appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website in order to check the results. As per the past year records, the results would be released around 6 pm on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The results for CA IPCC Old Course and CA IPCC New course would be released simultaneously. Candidates must note that those who wish to get CA IPCC Old Course and CA IPCC New course results on their email need to register on icaiexam.icai.org. The results would also be available on SMS. It is important to note that the results would be available on email and SMS only after they have been announced online.

IPCC ResuIts 2019: Steps to check CA Inter May – June 2019 results

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that would be activated for CA Intermediate Old Course and CA Intermediate New Course Results 2019.

Step 3: Candidates would then, redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter login id and password

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout from future reference.

List of websites:

icai.nic.in,

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

