IPPB Recruitment 2019: The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Officer in scale VI and scale VII. All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB), ippbonline.com. Candidates are supposed to apply for the posts before May 18, 2019, as it is the last date to apply online.

Important dates for the IPPB recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: May 4, 2019

Last date to apply online: May 18, 2019

Last date to submit the application fee: May 18, 2019

Vacancy details for the IPPB recruitment 2019:

Officer Scale VI: 1 vacancy

Officer Scale VII: 1 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for the IPPB recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer: The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a reputed University, Institution or board recognized by the government of India.

DGM (Information Security): The candidate must possess a degree of graduation from a reputed university, board or institution recognized by the government of India.

Age limit:

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer: The lower age limit for the post is 38 years and the upper age limit for the post is 55 years.

DGM (information security): The lower age limit for the post is 35 years and the upper age limit for the same is 55 years.

Application Fee: All the candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 750 as their application fee.

Steps to apply for the IPPB recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB), ippbonline.com.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Recruitment of CRCO and CISO positions present under the Announcements tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Recruitment of CRCO and CISO positions.

Step 5: Tap on the link saying click here to apply for Recruitment in Scale VI and VII.

Step 6: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required details.

Step 7: After registration, enter the provided credentials to make a login.

Step 8: Fill the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 9: Check all the details thoroughly before submitting the form.

Step 10: Tap the final submit button.

