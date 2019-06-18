IPU CET counselling 2019: The IPU CET 2019 counselling process will be begun by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University today on June 18, 2019. The qualifiers in the IPU CET 2019 entrance exam conducted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will be eligible to attend the process of the IPU CET counselling 2019. The counselling session will be made in an online mode depending upon the course.

IPU CET counselling 2019: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will begin the IPU CET 2019 counselling process today on June 18, 2019. The candidates who will be qualified in the IPU CET 2019 entrance exam conducted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will be eligible to attend the process of IPU CET counselling 2019. The counselling session will be made in an online mode depending upon the course.

IPU CET counselling is organized in various rounds which will depend upon the availability of seats. The University will also publish a merit list of the candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam. Candidates will be called for the various counselling rounds on the basis of rank obtained by them.

The IPU CET 2019 online counselling process will be conducted for courses like B. Tech, BBA, MCA, MBA, LL. B, B. Ed. For the online counselling process, steps involved will include registration, choice filling and locking, admission fee payment and seat allotment. Candidates will be first required for the payment of admission fee of Rs. 1000. This amount excludes the bank charges either through the online payment mode or through challan.

Candidates will be allotted seats to the various seat courses which will be based on their merit and choices. Seats will be allotted in the desired course subject in the matter of availability.

Candidates must carry all the originals as well as a set of photocopies of documents required. Below list is mentioned documents required for the counselling process of IPU CET 2019.

IPU CET 2019 Admit card: Documents required

IPU CET 2019 Result Class 10th mark sheet and certificate Class 12th mark sheet and certificate Category certificate duly attested (if applicable) IPU CET 2019 registration slip (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling) Admission slip (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling) Provisional Allotment Letter (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling) Academic Fee Receipt (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling) Conduct certificate duly attested by Head of Institution last studied Any other certificate as applicable

The counselling process will be held until June 25, 2019. Candidates applying under reserved category will have to appear for the document verification in the designated centres from June 19 to June 26, 2019.

