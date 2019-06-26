IPU CET Counselling 2019: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has postponed the counselling process the IPU CET 2019 counselling process. the IPU CET 2019 Counselling was supposed to begin from June 25, 2019. However, now the counselling has been delayed.

As per the official notification released by the University, the counselling process will now begin from July 1, 2019.

The online counselling process will be conducted for courses like B. Tech, BBA, MCA, MBA, LL. B, B. Ed.

For the online counselling process, various steps are involved, that will include registration, choice filling and locking, admission fee payment and seat allotment.

The seat allotment process will begin only after the conclusion of the choice filling process. Candidates are required to freeze their seats as soon as they are allotted one, for that candidate are required to first pay the admission fee of Rs. 1000 to freeze their seats.

IPU CET Counselling 2019: Steps to register for IPU CET 2019 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IPU CET 2019 Counselling’

Step 3: Enter the details required for registration

Step 4: Enter your preferred program and institute

IPU CET Counselling 2019: Documents required

IPU CET 2019 Result

Class 10th mark sheet and certificate

Class 12th mark sheet and certificate

Category certificate duly attested (if applicable)

IPU CET 2019 registration slip (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling)

Admission slip (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling)

Provisional Allotment Letter (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling)

Academic Fee Receipt (Required for candidates who have completed online counselling)

Conduct certificate duly attested by Head of Institution last studied

Any other certificate as applicable

