IRCON International Limited job notification 2018: IRCON International Limited has invited the applications for the post of Engineer, Shift Incharge& Other Posts. The willing candidates are requested to apply for the required post through the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview from 29 October to 28 November 2018. The post was notified in the advertisement number, IRCON C09/2018.

Following are the posts for the IRCON International Limited vacancy details

1. IT Incharge: 04 Posts

2. Shift Incharge: 13 Posts

3. Site Engineer: 08 Posts

4. Manager (O&M): 05 Posts

5. Finance/Accounts Assistant – 04 Posts

6. Contracts Engineer: 01 Post

Important dates

Walk-in-Interview: 29 October to 28 November 2018

Following is the educational qualification for the post

IT Incharge: BE/B.Tech or equivalent in CS/IT/MCA with first division.

Shift Incharge: BE/B.Tech or equivalent or Diploma in Engg with first division.

Site Engineer: BE/B.Tech or equivalent or Diploma in Civil Engg with first division.

Manager (O&M): BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engg. with first division.

Finance/Accounts Assistant: CA/ICWA Intermediate with three years of experience

Contracts Engineer: BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engg with first division.

The eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on scheduled date and time at IrconShivpuriGunaTollway Limited, Km 276 on NH-3, Village Bamore. Post Badarwas, Distt Shivpuri-473885 Madhya Pradesh/Ircon International Limited, Bikaner Phalodi Highway Project A-81, First Floor, KantaKathuria Colony, Opp JNV Police Station Bikaner-334001, Rajasthan.

For further details check out the IRCON website

About IRCON

Ircon International Limited, formerly Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON), is a government company incorporated by the Central government. It is an engineering and construction, specialised in transport infrastructure.

The PSU was established in 1976, by the Government of India under The Competition Act, 1956.

IRCON was registered as the ‘INDIAN RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL Ltd, a wholly (100%) owned entity of the Ministry of Railways.

Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad.

