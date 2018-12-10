IRCON Recruitment 2018 notification: IRCON International Limited has recently invited applications for the post of Deputy Manager/Rajbhasha.The candidates interested for filing the applications should note the last date to apply for the post is December 31, 2018. The notice containing all the information can be accessed through the official website @ircon.org

IRCON Recruitment 2018 notification: IRCON International Limited has vacancies open for the post of Deputy Manager/Rajbhasha. The interested candidates should note that the last date for submitting the applications for the post of Deputy Manager/Rajbhasha is December 31, 2018. The advertisement number issued on the official website of IRCON is 12/2018. The eligible candidates can refer to the advertisement number for more information.

Direct link to the official notice–ircon.org/images/hindi%20officer%2012_2018_Eng.pdf

Educational Qualification

Masters degree in a particular subject from a recognized University.

The age limit is 33 years

Selection Procedure

The selection of the preferred candidates would be on the basis of interview or written.

The link for applying directly through the official website–ircon.org

Procedure for filling the application

Visit the official website of IRCON –https://www.ircon.org/index.php?lang=en Select the category –HR & CAREER in the main menu Select the option Career@IRCON A list of available vacancy displays on the screen Select the Regular Employment option from the list Select the option of Advertisement No. 12/2018- Recruitment of Deputy Manager/Rajbhasha E-2 The pdf will appear on the screen

Important Instructions for applying for the application

The interested candidates should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement. Interested candidates have to apply in particular format through the off; line mode only. Important documents required for the application are–

a) Matriculation Certificate

b) All semester or year mark sheets

c) Certificate of professional Degree

d) Certificates of other professional qualifications, if any

e) Certificates in proof of experience

f) Community certificate if any

g) DD for Rs. 1000/- for UR/ OBC applicants in original

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More