IRCTC notification Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) recently announced the post under Supervisor (Hospitality) sector on Contract basis for a period of 2 years. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post, for them the official s of IRCTC has organized the walk-in-interview on 14, 16, 19, 21 & 24 August 2019.

RCTC Walk-in-Interview Date and Venue

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – Candidates must visit the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Near Indian Overseas Bank, V.S.S. Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751007 – 16 August 2019

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh – Candidates must visit the Sun International Institutions SUN Beach Campus – Rushikonda, Behind Iskcon Temple, Sagarnagar, Beach Road, SC No 118 Yendada Village, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam – 530045 – 19 August 2019

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh– Area Office, IRCTC, Plat Form No.1, Candidates must visit the Opposite to Retiring Rooms, Vijaywada Railway Station, Vijayawada – 21 August 2019

Hyderabad, Telangana – Candidates must visit the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) F-Row, Vidya Nagar, DD Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana 500007 – 24 August 2019

Raipur, Chhattisgarh – Candidates must visit the RIT College of Hotel Management, RIT Campus, Chattauna, Mandir hasoud, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001 – 14 August 2019

Salary structure for the Superior post

Rs.25,000/- P.M. and other allowances as applicable.

IRCTC Vacancy Details

Supervisor (Hospitality) – 85 Posts

Important Dates

14, 16, 19, 21 & 24 August 2019

Candidates must know that they must carry all there certificates, Id proof and Passport size photograph with attested copy, candidates have to submit the form at the venue and must reach at the venue before time. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) get around 5,50,000 to 6,00,000 bookings every day and is touted to be one of the highest 15 to 16 lakh tickets every day.

