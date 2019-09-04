IREL Recruitment 2019: IREL (India) Limited has released a notification for 71 vacancies for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice. Candidates can apply for the posts before September 9, 2019.

The total number of vacant posts for IREL Recruitment 2019 is 71.

Graduate Apprentice

Industrial Engineering– 1

Computer Science – 1

Mechanical– 4

Electrical– 2

Civil– 2

Chemical– 2

Technician Apprentices

Civil– 2

Chemical– 4

Mechanical– 4

Electrical– 3

Trade Apprentices

MMV– 1

Turner– 1

Painter– 2

Plumber– 2

Welder– 4

COPA– 5

Fitter– 15

Electrician– 12

Machinist– 1

Lab-Asst (Chemical Plant)– 2

Stenography & Secretarial Practice– 2

Eligibility criteria to apply for IREL Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

For Graduate Apprentices: The candidate should have a degree in engineering or technology in pertinent discipline granted by a recognized University or an institution entitled to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament. Graduate examination of professional bodies in pertinent discipline recognized by the Central Government as equivalent to a degree.

For Technician Apprentices: The candidate should have a diploma in engineering or Technology in pertinent discipline granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education approved by a State Government, a recognized University or an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government similar to (1) and (2) above.

Trade Apprentices: The candidate should have qualified 8th and 10th class under 10+2 system of education or its similar with ITI pass in pertinent trade from NCVT/SCVT.

How to Apply for IREL Job 2019?

The candidates who fit in the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application form attached with other required documents at the address- HOD (S&T) IREL (India) Ltd., Matikhalo, Dist: Ganjam, Odisha. Pin Code: 761045, on or before September 9, 2019.

