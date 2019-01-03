IRMA PGDRM Admission 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) had extended the registration/ application process for the upcoming PGDRM entrance examination to be conducted by the Institute. Check the last date for submission of applications through the official website - irma.ac.in.

IRMA PGDRM Admission 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) had recently opened the registration process for the upcoming PGDRM Admission 2019 through its official website and the last date for the application submission has now been extended by the Institute until January 21, 2019. The Institute has released a notification regarding the extension of the application process through its official website – www.irma.ac.in.

Those who are interested to pursue the course but have not yet filled the application form can check the application process and last date by visiting the website of IRMA as early as possible.

Candidates can follow the instructions given below to register for the upcoming PGDRM entrance examination:

Log into the official website of IRMA as mentioned above i.e. irma.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Admissions for PGDRM 2019-21’

Candidates will be taken to the registration page

Here, enter all the necessary details such as your valid e-mail ID

Now, click on the tab to apply online

Fill in the details in the application form and upload the required documents

Make application fee payment online and submit the application form

Take a print out of the form for future reference

Log into the official website of IRMA directly by clicking on this link: https://www.irma.ac.in/

