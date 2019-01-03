IRMA PGDRM Admission 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) had recently opened the registration process for the upcoming PGDRM Admission 2019 through its official website and the last date for the application submission has now been extended by the Institute until January 21, 2019. The Institute has released a notification regarding the extension of the application process through its official website – www.irma.ac.in.
Those who are interested to pursue the course but have not yet filled the application form can check the application process and last date by visiting the website of IRMA as early as possible.
Candidates can follow the instructions given below to register for the upcoming PGDRM entrance examination:
- Log into the official website of IRMA as mentioned above i.e. irma.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Admissions for PGDRM 2019-21’
- Candidates will be taken to the registration page
- Here, enter all the necessary details such as your valid e-mail ID
- Now, click on the tab to apply online
- Fill in the details in the application form and upload the required documents
- Make application fee payment online and submit the application form
- Take a print out of the form for future reference
Log into the official website of IRMA directly by clicking on this link: https://www.irma.ac.in/
