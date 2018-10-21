IRMA PGDRM Admission 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has opened the online registration process for Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - irma.ac.in before December 31, 2018.

IRMA PGDRM Admission 2019: The registration process for the next session for admissions into the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) programme at the Institute of Rural Management Anand has started through the official website of the Institute i.e. at https://irma.ac.in/. According to reports, the Institute of Rural Management Anand has released a notification inviting applications for the programme from eligible and interested candidates. All the candidates who wish to apply for the same needs to log in to the official website and fill the application form or register themselves before the closure of the process.

It has been learned that the last date for submission of the application form through the official portal of IRMA has been scheduled for December 31, 2018. Candidates need to log into the official website and check their eligibility and other necessary pieces of information before applying to the programme 0nline. Candidates can follow the instructions given below on how to register themselves online.

How to apply for the IRMA PGDRM 2019?

Log on to the official website for Institute of Rural Management Anand – irma.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Admissions for PGDRM 2019-21” and click on the same

Now, candidates will be taken to the registration page

Here, fill in all the details and submit

Now, click on the ‘apply online’ tab

The application page will appear on the screen

Fill in the details in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Make application fee payment and submit

Take a print out of the payment receipt and application form for future reference

To go to the official website of IRMA and register for PGDRM 2019 directly, click on this link: https://irma.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More