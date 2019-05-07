ISC Board class 12 results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the results for the ISC Board class 10th examinations 2019. All the students who have appeared for the same can check and download there result by visiting the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

ISC Board class 12 results 2019: The ISC class 12th result 2019 has been announced by the board. All the students who have appeared for the ISC Board class 12th examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of ISC Board, cisce.org. The pass percentage for the ISC board class 12 examination is 96.52 per cent which is 0.31 per cent more than the pass percentage of the year 2018. The board has issued the scorecards for the class 12th students today. More than 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the ISC Board class 12 examination. The ICSE Board class 10th results will be available on the same official website, cisce.org.

Steps to check the ISC Board class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ISC Board, cisce.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Select ISC or ICSE as per your choice.

Step 4: Enter the provided unique ID and other details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha as shown on the screen and tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Previous Year data of ICSE board class 10 and ISC board class 12 results 2019:

In the year 2018, a total number of 2.5 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Board class 12th and class 10th examination and out of which 1.84 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Board examination. The all India first rank was shared by two students with 98.80 per cent marks.

ISC Board class 12 examination 2019 region wise pass percentage:

Southern region: 98.91 per cent

Western region: 98.13 per cent

Eastern region: 96.66 per cent

Northern region: 95.76 per cent

Abroad: 99.69 per cent

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App