ISC Board class 12 results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination or popularly known as CISCE has announced the results for the ISC Board class 12 examination 2019.

ISC Board class 12 results 2019: After a so long wait, The Council for the School Certificate Exam (CISCE) has announced the result for the ISC Board class 12 examinations 2019. The students who have appeared for the ISC Board class 12 examinations can access and download their result by visiting the official website of the Council for the School Certificate Exam (CISCE), cisce.org. The CISCE conducted the ISC Board class 12 examinations results 2019 from February 4 to March 25, 2019. Kolkata boy Dewang Kumar Agarwal tops the ISC board examination by scoring 100 per cent marks and shares his position with the Bengaluru girl Vibha Swaminathan who also scored 100 per cent marks in the ISC Board class 12 examination 2019.

Steps to check the ISC Board class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the School Certificate Examination (CISCE), cisce.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: Select the options from ISC, ICSE as per your preference.

Step 4: Enter the provided unique ID and the roll number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and press submit button.

In the previous year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE BOard class 12th result 2019 on May 14, 2019. As per the stats of the board, 98.51 per cent students clearly passed in the ICSE Board class 10th examination and 96.21 per cent students clearly passed the ISC Board class 12 examinations. The pass percentage of the year 2018 was a bit low in comparison to the ISC board class 12 examination and the ICSE Board class 10 examination 2017. In the year 2017, the pass percentage for the ICSE Board class 10 examination was 99.50 per cent and for the ISC BOard class, 12 examination was 98.42 per cent.

About CISCE:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or popularly known as CISCE is a private organization which organises the national level board examinations including the ICSE and ISC examinations for class 10th and class 12th. CISCE was founded in the year 1958 and over 2,100 schools all over the world are affiliated to it.

