ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @ cisce.org: The result will be out tomorrow on the official website at about 3 pm. The board is expected to activate the link post noon only.

ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 tomorrow i.e. May 7, 2019 (Tuesday). Students who appeared for the academic session 2018-19 exam can check their result on the official website i.e. cisce.org. The exams for the same was conducted between February 22 to March 25, 2019. The result link for ISC and ICSE is expected to be activated by 3 pm in the evening. The official mark sheet will be availed from the respective schools later.

ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @cisce.org: When to check

The result is expected tomorrow i.e. May 7, 2019, Tuesday on the official website at about 3 pm

ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @cisce.org: How to check via SMS

Besides the official website, students can also check the result via SMS. Once the result is out, students who don’t have internet access at homes can check their result via SMS as well. All they are required to send is the message to 09248082833. Students will receive the message alert to the students informing their result.

ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @cisce.org: Where to check

Besides the official website i.e. cisce.org, students can also refer to the following websites to check their results:

www.results.cisce.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

ISC ICSE Result 2019 tomorrow @cisce.org: How to check via the official website

Go to the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org in order to log in.

Click the link that reads ICSE 10th Board Result 2019.

Fill in your details such as registration number and name to get your ICSE Result 2019.

Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Once you view it, download and take a print out of the CISCE ICSE Result 2019 for future reference.

Last year a total of 98.51 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam which was a decline from 2017’s pass percentage which was 99,50 per cent for class 10 and 98.42 per cent for class 12 students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App