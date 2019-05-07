ISC Result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ISC Class 12th Board Result of 2019 batch, today i.e. May 7 at 03:00 PM. Students from all the three streams are advised to keep an eye on the mentioned below websites and mode of checking the ISC Class 12 Result 2019.

ISC Result 2019 @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the ISC Class 12th Board Result for 2019 batch on its official website, today i.e. Tuesday, May 6. Students from Science, Humanities/ Arts and Commerce stream are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. As per the official statement posted by the Council itself on the websites, the ISC Class XII Result 2019 will be released along with the scorecard at around 03:00 PM. Until then, all the students who appeared for the ISC Boards 2019 exams that were held in the month of March, can keep their admit card or hall ticket number ready to avoid any kind of problems while checking the ISC Results 2019 Class 12th.

Note: Your admit card, roll number and center number should be the same as of what you mentioned on the answer sheet. If the number differs, you will not able to check or download your ISC Class 12th Results 2019.

List of websites to check the ISC Class 12 Result 2019:

Steps to check the ISC Board Result 2019 via Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. Note: If you are not able to check or download it through cisce.org, visit alternative websites like indiaresults.com or examresults.net to check and download your Board Result 2019.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads ISC Results 2019.

Click to the link that reads ISC Results 2019. Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card number and center number.

Enter your roll number, admit card number and center number. Step 4: Submit the details to the website.

Submit the details to the website. Step 5: You ISC Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

You ISC Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on your screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out of the ISC Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check Class 12th ISC Result 2019 via SMS:

Simple send ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. Your 7-digit unique ID number is important and the result will be sent only when you send the message in the mentioned above method.

Also, students from all three streams are advised to visit their respective schools in order to collect the mark sheet, migration certificate and provisional certificate. The mentioned above three important documents will be used as proof while applying for an undergraduate course in colleges/ universities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App