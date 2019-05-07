ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to announce the ISC Class 12th Result 2019 anytime soon on the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. All the candidates who appeared for the Final Boards 2019 Exams are advised to stay calm and keep checking the websites.

ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the ISC Class 12th Result for 2019 batch, anytime soon today i.e. May 7 (Tuesday) at the official website of CISC i.e. cisce.org. If you are not able to access the mentioned above website, visit the alternative websites like results.cisce.org, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. All the students from Arts/ Humanities, Commerce and Science streams are advised to keep an eye on the mentioned above official website. According to the official statement posted on the cisce.org, the result of ISC Class 12 will be declared by 03:00 PM.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the ISC Class XII Result 2019 cisce.org are requested to stay calm in order to avoid any kind of confusion during the result time. Also, if using an online portal to check and download the ISC Class 12th Result 2019 a difficult procedure for you, opt for SMS in order to receive the ISC Board Result 2019 on your mobile phone.

Steps to check the ISC Class 12th Result 2019 on websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. If not official, check your result through alternative result sites like results.cisce.org, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Step 3: Enter your important details that include, roll number, seat number and center number.

Step 4: Submit your credentials to receive the ISC Board Result 2019.

Step 5: Your Class 12th Result 2019 ISC will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download your ISC Class 12th Result and take a print out of the following for future reference.

Here are the ISC Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

The Board will declare the Class 12th Result of all the streams at 03:00 PM. Students are requested not to panic and stay calm until the ISC Class 12 Result 2019 is announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on cisce.org.

The CICSE has also introduced SMS method for students who are unable to check and download their ISC Board Results 2019 on websites. All the 12th Class students will have to send ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883 in order to receive their ISC 12th Result 2019 on the mobile phone.

Live Updates

