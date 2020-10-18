ISCE, ISC Compartment Results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th compartment results on the official website at cisce.org.

ISCE, ISC Compartment Results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th compartment results on the official website at cisce.org. Appeared students can now check their results on the ISCE official board’s website. The ICSE, ISC compartment exams 2020 were conducted between October 6 and October 9.

The Council allowed Class 12 and Class 10 to appear for the re-examination of compartment or improvement exams. As per the official website, a total of 2,06,525 candidates passed in ICSE 2020 held across the country. The results were declared on 17 October at 3 pm on the website.

Candidates are requested to follow the steps below to download ISCE, ISC Compartment Results 2020:

Visit the official website www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org Click on the link for RESULTS 2020 on their homepage. It will be directed to a new page. Click on the link or click here Keep your login credentials ready. Select your respective course – ICSE or ISC Enter your enrolment number, unique ID, date of birth and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer You are advised to print the mark sheet for future references

Also Read: DU 2nd cut-off list released: Check coursewise cut-off for Hindu, SRCC, Hansraj and other colleges

Also Read: DUET PG 2020: Answers key released, know how to raise objections at nta.ac.in

The Council further clarified results of those who failed will be issued only in the respective schools. The original mark sheets and pass certificates will also be distributed in schools.