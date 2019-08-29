ISI, Kolkata Recruitment 2019: The Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of nurse and a few other posts.

Applications have been invited by the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata for recruitment to the posts of nurse and a few other posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification. All the candidates are supposed to apply for the same before the last date which is September 3, 2019.

Important dates for ISI, Kolkata recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply: September 3, 2019

Vacancy details for ISI, Kolkata Recruitment 2019:

Nurse: 1 vacancy

Guest House Manager: 2 vacancies

Operator-cum-Mehcanic: 2 vacancies

Carpenter: 1 vacancy

Security Guard: 4 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for ISI, Kolkata recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Nurse: The candidate must be a graduate in nursing or should have qualified12th with 03 years of Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) degree from any recognized institute.

Guest House Manager: The candidates must be 12th passed with 03 years of diploma in Hotel Management from any recognized institute.

Operator-Cum-Mechanic: The candidates must be 12th passed with Certificate/Diploma in Electronic/Radio Engineering.

Cook: The candidates must be 12th passed or equivalent with trade Certificate OR Diploma in Cookery.

Carpenter: The candidates must be 12th passed and ITI Certificate in related field with 01 years of experience in the respective area.

Security Guard: The candidates must be ex-military servicemen OR Candidates having 12th pass and proficient in use of gun, arms and firefighting equipment.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment to the above-mentioned posts is 35 years.

How to apply for ISI, Kolkata recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the mentioned posts by following the prescribed format in the official notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App