ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Three vacancies for the post of Technician cum Researcher were released by the Indian Statistical Institude (ISI) Kolkata. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post before May 17 by visiting the official website of ISI.

ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2019 @ www.isical.ac.in: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata has invited applicants for the post of Technician (Database Designer and Administrator) Researcher. Interested and eligible candidate who can apply for the post in which he or she will have to work on multi-institutional project through a prescribed format on the official website of ISI i.e. www.isical.ac.in. Also, aspirants will have to apply for the post before or on May 17, 2019.

Important dates for ISI, Kolkata Recruitment 2019:

The last date of offline application submission: May 17, 2019

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 9, 2019, between 11.00 AM to 02.00 PM (Note: Candidates will have to reporting at 11.00 AM)

Number of vacancy released by ISI, Kolkata Recruitment 2019:

Technician (Database Designer and Administrator cum Researcher): 03 Posts

Age Limit for the post of Technician (Database Designer and Administrator) Researcher: 35 years

Note: As per the Government Norms, aspirants will get a age relaxation in the upper age limit for SC, ST and OBC category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Technician (Database Designer and Administrator cum Researcher) must have B.E./B.Tech. or Computer Science/ Information Technology or related field or M.Sc. in Statistics /Mathematics to apply for the application.

How to Apply for ISI, Kolkata Recruitment 2019:

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post via posts format which is available on the official website of ISI Kolkata to downloaded. Send it in the same format along with documents to the address – Head, Human Genetics Unit, Indian Statistical Institute, 203, B.T. Road, Kolkata – 700108. Aspirants willing to apply for the post will have to apply for the post before or on May 17, 2019.

Note: Candidate who have applied for the post of Technician Researcher released by ISI Kolkata will be selected on the basis of your performance in written test as well as interview being organised by the selection body.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App