ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2019 @ www.lpsc.gov.in: Indian Space Research Organisation – Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (ISRO – LPSC) has opened vacancies at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram & Bangalore for 41 posts of Technician B, Draughtsman B, Driver and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from 18 June 2019 onwards through the online mode.

The opening date of online application form is 18h June 2019 and the last date of submission is 2nd July 2019. Interested candidates are required to apply for the posts through the prescribed format by July 2nd. The Apply Online link and notification for LPSC recruitment is available on the official website. The recruitment to the positions will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

There are total 21 vacancies for the post of Technician B, 4 posts for Draughtsman B and total 5 positions for heavy vehicle drivers. Rest 11 vacancies are for the post of Catering Attendant.

The minimum eligibility criteria for the posts require the educational qualification of passing SSCLS/SSC with ITI Certificate from NCVT. The pay scale although is different with respect to posts.

The pay scale for Technician B and Draughtsman B ranges from – Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. For the post of Heavy Vehicle Driver, it is between – Rs. 19, 900 – Rs. 63,200 and for the Catering Attendant, the range is –Rs. 18,000 – Rs. 56,900.

The maximum age limit for the applicants is 35 years, with the age relaxation being given to candidates from the reserved categories. After filling the application form, candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted form for future purposes.

